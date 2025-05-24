Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 904 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after buying an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 34,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,876,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,723,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

