Acumen Capital Cuts DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Price Target to C$3.75

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s current price.

DATA Communications Management stock opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.45. DATA Communications Management has a 52 week low of C$1.52 and a 52 week high of C$3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.99.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. It pairs customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology and services to power its clients’ go-to market strategies.

