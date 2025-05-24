Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Alaska Air Group worth $22,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

