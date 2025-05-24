ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,592,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 847,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,781,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,741,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 254,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.30 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

