Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENTW) Trading Up 5% – What’s Next?

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 19,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 28,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, retailer, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products.

