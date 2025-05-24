Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 526 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHT opened at $37.92 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $525.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.78%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

