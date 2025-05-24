Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,458,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,085 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 88,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:MX opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.77. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

