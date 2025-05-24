Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 405,614 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 528,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 317,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,024,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after buying an additional 275,369 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCS opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

