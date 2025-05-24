Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,957,000 after acquiring an additional 390,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,681,000 after buying an additional 151,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,706,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after buying an additional 180,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,214,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $24.49 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

