Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 38,101 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,101 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,047,000 after buying an additional 323,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 51,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after buying an additional 196,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 875,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 178,304 shares during the period.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $228,831.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $465,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,238.20. This trade represents a 44.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,382 shares of company stock worth $934,509. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

