Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 3,929 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,433,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UL Solutions by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in UL Solutions by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

In related news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,194.16. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,950. This trade represents a 17.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $712,064. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UL Solutions Stock Up 1.0%

ULS stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.26.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

