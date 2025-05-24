Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 6,036 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 794.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 173,886 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 224,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

CWI opened at $31.78 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

