Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELME. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 817.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 6,041.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ELME opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

