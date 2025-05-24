Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,022 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after purchasing an additional 82,961 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 104,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Baird R W cut THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

THO stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

