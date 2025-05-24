Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price objective on shares of UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $234.42 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $366.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $324,236.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,210.20. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

