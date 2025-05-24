Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,472 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 67,934 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $31,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,188.40. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $55,536.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,240.60. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,767 shares of company stock valued at $346,390. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

