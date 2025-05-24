Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Align Technology by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.74 and a 52 week high of $271.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.