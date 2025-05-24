Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1,837.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,242,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817,372 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein purchased 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,397.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 440,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,675.63. The trade was a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Kim purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $27,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,690.08. This represents a 2.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,915 shares of company stock worth $139,329. Company insiders own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 1.0%

CWBC stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $337.00 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

