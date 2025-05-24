Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $119.18.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $1.628 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

