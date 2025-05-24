Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.68.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

