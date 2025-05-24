Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

Veritex Increases Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VBTX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

