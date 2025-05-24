Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 7.27%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

