Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 23,260 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Papa Johns International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Papa Johns International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Papa Johns International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.30%.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

