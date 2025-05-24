Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 150.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,597 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 229,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.56. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

