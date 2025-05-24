Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 35,865 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,865 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vicor by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after buying an additional 572,093 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,349,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,663,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ VICR opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In related news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $213,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,942. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,842 shares of company stock worth $363,868 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

