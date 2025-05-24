Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 52,032 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,753,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,121 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAT stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $602.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.