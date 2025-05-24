Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 281,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

