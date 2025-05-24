Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in ePlus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in ePlus by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in ePlus by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. On average, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

