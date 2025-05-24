Analysts Offer Predictions for 8X8 Q1 Earnings

Get 8X8 alerts:

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of 8X8 in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

8X8 stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $209.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 60.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 982,342 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,126,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 1,101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 404,077 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,187,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,879.78. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

