Analysts Set Expectations for TJX Companies FY2026 Earnings

Get TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.43. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.9%

TJX Companies stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $100.70 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.