Analysts Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Target Price at $26.57

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDCO

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $18,316,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 600.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.