Ancora Advisors LLC Has $23.70 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.94. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

