Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Elite Life Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 515,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $120,110,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 205,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 7.2% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 4,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 91.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 163,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.5% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $195.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.92. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

