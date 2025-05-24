Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 160.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,280 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $195.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.04 and a 200-day moving average of $225.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

