Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 145.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,157.86. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $454,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,728.52. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,263 shares of company stock worth $740,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,666,000 after acquiring an additional 350,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after buying an additional 70,210 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 976,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 631,128 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 876,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,331,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

