AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) Trading 45% Higher – What’s Next?

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) traded up 45% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. 660,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,097,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

AppTech Payments Trading Up 45.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative net margin of 3,119.45% and a negative return on equity of 398.98%.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

