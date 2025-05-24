Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,212,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,080,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,117,000 after acquiring an additional 753,332 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,296,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,669 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,105,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after acquiring an additional 716,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,953,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,344,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 110,359 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $883.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

