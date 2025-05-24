Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.77. 6,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 521,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

