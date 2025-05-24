B. Riley Predicts Weaker Earnings for Global Ship Lease

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $9.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.49. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $190.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.73 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE GSL opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $866.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

