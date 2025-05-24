Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BANC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BANC opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.69. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,988.80. This represents a 6.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Banc of California by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Banc of California by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banc of California by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

