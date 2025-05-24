Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 348,329 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 957.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,550,000 after buying an additional 18,881,504 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,073,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,883,000 after purchasing an additional 196,380 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,864,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,302 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AS stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -265.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

