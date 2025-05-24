Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,474 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in City were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 710.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of City by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $118.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.52. City Holding has a one year low of $99.63 and a one year high of $137.28.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $162,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $328,902.60. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,058 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $124,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,048. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,069 shares of company stock worth $359,820 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

