Bank of America Corp DE Sells 71,890 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

