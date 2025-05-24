Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock Position Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $54,309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,138.30. This represents a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

