Beck Bode LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beck Bode LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.5% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.29 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

