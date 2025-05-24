Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $39,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,012 shares in the company, valued at $194,334.80. This trade represents a 16.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,951.50. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,277 shares of company stock worth $434,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $14,272,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

