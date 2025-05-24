Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 50,061 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 45,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 300.92% and a negative net margin of 187.29%.

In other Better Home & Finance news, Director Prabhu Narasimhan purchased 42,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $597,163.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,801.50. This represents a 241.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Home & Finance stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.94% of Better Home & Finance worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

