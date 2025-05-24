bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Stock Price Up 38.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) were up 38.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Up 38.5%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.