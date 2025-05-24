bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Stock Price Up 38.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) were up 38.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Up 38.5%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
