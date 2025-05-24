Blackstone Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blackstone Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,735,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,749 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,235. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

