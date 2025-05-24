BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$16.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cormark cut shares of Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.42.

TSE:DND opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$708.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.09. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$7.85 and a one year high of C$22.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.98.

In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 125,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,186,975.00. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

